- Indian parliament approves the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill without resistance as opposition decides not to participate.
- The bill gives the government greater control over tech firms, regulates cross-border data transfers, imposes punishments for data breaches, and has provisions to protect children’s data.
- Critics argue that the bill lacks core tenets of a world-class data protection law and enables expansions of surveillance, disguising it as a victory for both the government and big tech.
Indian Parliament Approves Data Protection Bill Amid Absence of Opposition
