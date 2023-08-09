Indian Parliament Approves Data Protection Bill Amid Absence of Opposition

Image Credit: Techcrunch
  • Indian parliament approves the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill without resistance as opposition decides not to participate.
  • The bill gives the government greater control over tech firms, regulates cross-border data transfers, imposes punishments for data breaches, and has provisions to protect children’s data.
  • Critics argue that the bill lacks core tenets of a world-class data protection law and enables expansions of surveillance, disguising it as a victory for both the government and big tech.

