Indian Parliamentary Panel Proposes Enhanced Cybersecurity Rules for App Stores

  • The Committee suggested mandatory sharing of metadata and relevant app information by app stores, which would help regulators analyse potential security vulnerabilities.
  • Recommended measures include strict vetting process for app approval, ensuring malware detection and compliance with privacy regulations, and traceability of app origin.
  • The panel also emphasized the importance of regular OS updates to address vulnerabilities, along with promoting user education and awareness regarding cybersecurity.
