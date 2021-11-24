HomeNewsIndian Parliamentary panel suggests to set up a regulating body for social media
Indian Parliamentary panel suggests to set up a regulating body for social media
An Indian parliamentary panel has recommended treating social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook as publishers and setting up a regulatory body to oversee them, potentially opening the companies up to more liability for user-generated content.
They said the current provisions in the personal data protection bill are too broad. The people said the committee recommended that the regulator should be set up along the lines of the Press Council of India to regulate the content.
Lawmakers from Washington to Brussels have contemplated action to hold social media companies like Facebook and Google accountable for the enormous content generated daily on their platforms, a view that gained momentum during the pandemic.