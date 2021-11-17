    Indian PM Modi chaired the crypto meeting after consulting with RBI and the Finance Ministry

    • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly chaired a comprehensive meeting on cryptocurrency and related issues in India.
    • The meeting was an outcome of a consultative process involving the central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Ministry of Finance, and the Home Ministry.
    • Also on Monday, India’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance held a meeting with representatives from the crypto industry.
    Daily.