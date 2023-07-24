Indian Politicians Leverage Social Media Influencers for 2024 Elections

- Ahead of India’s 2024 general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party BJP has been holding meetups with hundreds of social media influencers, recognizing their contribution and encouraging them to further amplify their voice.
- Influencers, regardless of size, have been offered substantial payments by multiple political parties for promoting their messages on social platforms, with the government of Rajasthan pledging between $120 and $6,000 per campaign.
- Nano-influencers, those with a smaller but niche follower base, are also being targeted by political parties, creating an ‘economical model’ for digital political campaigns.