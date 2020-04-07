Indian Railways Develops Low-Cost Ventilator Prototype in a Week

Indian Railways’ Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala has developed a prototype of a ventilator named ‘Jeevan’ to be used in isolation wards or quarantine facilities on train coaches across India.

This holds particular significance as it is the first such development to come from a manufacturing unit directly and was developed in a week’s time.

The ICMR is to begin testing the device soon. Ravinder Gupta, General Manager of RCF says that the cost without the compressor should be under 10,000 Rupees, a fraction of the price of a standard ventilator.

