HomeNewsIndian rooftop solar up 517% on last year despite rising costs
Indian rooftop solar up 517% on last year despite rising costs
India added 521MW of rooftop solar in Q2 2021, an increase of 517% compared to the 85MW added in the same quarter last year despite a slight increase in costs, according to a Mercom India report.
1H 2021 saw India add 862MW of rooftop solar – a 210% increase on 1H 2020 – which means installations in 1H have already surpassed the total rooftop solar capacity installed in all of 2020 when the market was severely affected by COVID-19 lockdowns.