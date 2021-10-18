HomeNews‘Indian Space Association to represent entire sector, will help in development’
‘Indian Space Association to represent entire sector, will help in development’
The Indian Space Association, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, should not be seen from the lens of an association just for exploring space-based communication, P J Nath, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Group-owned Nelco said.
The Indian Space Association, which was formally launched last week, counts among its members government bodies such as Indian Space Research Organisation and private telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel’s One Web, Tata Group’s Nelco, L&T, MapMyIndia, and others.
The need for such an association was needed because there was no unified body as a whole, Nath said, adding that an industry body would help in the overall development of the sector.