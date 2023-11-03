Indian startup Karya revolutionizes AI data collection, backed by Google and Microsoft

- Karya, an Indian startup, employs rural workers to gather text, voice, and image data in India’s vernacular languages, paying them well above the local standard.
- Major tech companies like Microsoft and Google are partnering with Karya to source high-quality data for their AI products, aiming to better serve non-English speaking users.
- Karya’s founder, Manu Chopra, aims to not only improve data supply but also combat poverty, with the startup already having over 32,000 crowdsourced workers in India.