- The Indian startup ecosystem is likely to witness a shift in the pace and quality of venture capital deals in 2022 due to global headwinds, although total investments are expected to remain in a range similar to 2021, according to a report by consultancy Bain and Co released in collaboration with Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association.
- Deal volume rose to 1,545 deals in 2021 from 809 deals in 2020 while the average deal size grew to $24.9 million in 2021 from $12.4 million in 2020, the report noted.
- On the flipside, early-stage deals also saw a dramatic shift as the financing rounds became bigger, with Series A rounds breaching more than the $10 million mark in average deal size, it noted.
