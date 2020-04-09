Indian startup’s smart stethoscope could prove effective for doctors battling Covid-19 pandemic

Indian startup AyuSynk’s smart stethoscope could prove useful during the Covid-19 pandemic as standard ones could place the doctor in danger of infection along with providing impaired information on heart and lung conditions.

The device can be attached to a conventional stethoscope and provides amplified sounds of heart and lungs which can even be recorded, shared and analyzed. As the data is being sent wirelessly from the patient to the doctor, the physical distance can also be increased. The signal can even be converted into a phonocardiogram and displayed on a smart phone or laptop.

