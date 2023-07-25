Indian startups under high pressure; Same situation as Kota factory: Sridhar Vembu

Startups failing today is mostly due to pressure. Pressure not just from the VCs but from the entire ecosystem. They have to live up to some impossible standards like some of them measure growth every week. I don’t know how humanly possible that is.

This is the same phenomenon why students commit suicide in places like Kota. The same exact thing happens. You put in large amounts of money and expect instant results and there are also expectations of unreasonable growth.

Sridhar Vembu to MoneyControl.