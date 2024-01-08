Subscribe

Indian tech startups maintain growth and profitability focus despite challenging 2023

  • Despite global challenges in 2023, Indian tech startups remained committed to improving their business fundamentals and profitability, with 60% reporting increased revenue.
  • Startups are increasingly using DeepTech to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and automate operations, with a significant portion of unfunded startups expecting higher revenues in 2024.
  • Despite layoffs in 2023, over 65% of startup founders reported moderate hiring, and the trend of diversification into Tier II and Tier III locations continued, with 40% of startups established in emerging hubs.

