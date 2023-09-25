Subscribe

Indian TV Market Experiences Surge with Online Sales Leader; Streaming Sticks Decline

  • TV shipments in India saw an 8% YoY increase in the first half of 2023, due to frequent sales, new TV launches and clearing older inventory.
  • Online sales channels command a 39% market share, a 25% YoY growth, and larger screen TVs, particularly 55 inch are gaining favor, resulting in a 35% YoY growth.
  • Xiaomi holds a commanding 14% share of the TV market, followed closely by Samsung with 13%, and LG with 12%, while the trend of retrofitting non-smart TVs with streaming sticks sees an 85% decrease in shipments in the first half of 2023.
