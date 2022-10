STAN has tied up with creators such as Jonathan, GHATAK, Total Gaming, Lokesh Gamer and AS Gaming for launching their NFTs and/or LDC. It will roll out a total of over 10,000 NFTs.

With this move, STAN claims to have now become India’s first platform (app) to launch the NFTs of gaming and e-sports industry content creators and gamers.

[Via]

» Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)