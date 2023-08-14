Indian workers sue US government over H-1B visa denials linked to alleged employer fraudAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 11:48
Indian workers sue US government over H-1B visa denials linked to alleged employer fraud
- Around 70 Indian workers have filed a lawsuit against the US government after their H-1B visa applications were denied due to alleged fraud by their employers.
- The plaintiffs argue they were not involved in the alleged fraudulent activities, claiming unjust treatment due to their association with the companies involved.
- Although some claim they were denied visa even after leaving the allegedly fraudulent companies, the Department of Homeland Security has yet to respond to the lawsuit.
