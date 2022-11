Amid mass tech layoffs in the US, a congressional report estimated that Indians filing in 2020 would have to wait as long as 195 years for a green card while Chinese workers faced an 18-year wait.

Mass tech layoffs have left hundreds of workers living in the US on temporary visas with little time to find another job, or they’ll have to leave the country.

