- Indians spent $12.51 billion on foreign travel during April-February of the fiscal year 23.
- This figure is a significant increase from the previous fiscal year.
- The figures were released by the Ministry of Tourism.
Indians spent over $12.5 billion on foreign travel in April-February of FY23
- Indians spent $12.51 billion on foreign travel during April-February of the fiscal year 23.
- This figure is a significant increase from the previous fiscal year.
- The figures were released by the Ministry of Tourism.