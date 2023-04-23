Indians spent over $12.5 billion on foreign travel in April-February of FY23

Image Credit: IndianExpress
  • Indians spent $12.51 billion on foreign travel during April-February of the fiscal year 23.
  • This figure is a significant increase from the previous fiscal year.
  • The figures were released by the Ministry of Tourism.
