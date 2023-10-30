India’s $30 trillion economy vision document to be finalized by December

- NITI Aayog CEO, BVR Subrahmanyam, announced that a vision document aiming to make India a developed country with a $30 trillion economy by 2047 is nearing completion, with a draft expected by December.
- The document, prepared by ten sectoral groups of secretaries from various ministries, outlines the sectors and technologies India should lead in by 2047 and the necessary institutional and structural reforms.
- Preliminary forecasts by NITI Aayog predict India’s exports to be valued at $8.67 trillion and imports at $12.12 trillion in 2047, with average life expectancy rising to 71.8 and literacy rate to 89.8%.