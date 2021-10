India’s AI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% to touch $7.8 billion by 2025, research firm International Data Corporation said in a report.

AI software segment will dominate the market and would grow from $2.8 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 18.1% by the end of 2025.

The India AI market report provides a glimpse of different data types that are being processed by the organisations for their AI-ML solutions.