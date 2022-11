The EaS-E, a daily driver introduced in Mumbai, comes in a variety of colours and has three different range options: 120, 160, and 200 km (claimed range).

The top speed of the EaS-E is 70 kmph, with an acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph claimed in under 5 seconds. The EaS-E microcar can accommodate two adults & a child for their daily commute.

