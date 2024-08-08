India's coaching culture: 64% of Parents in Rajasthan advocate for early coaching enrolment
Parents motto: start as early as possible
India has a coaching culture industry, and a survey reveals that:
- 75.6 % of parents with children in classes VI through XII reported enrolling their child in supplementary coaching classes.
- 39% of parents opt for one-on-one tuition, 27% choose group tuition, and 34% prefer coaching institutions
- 52% of parents see the most advantage from coaching starting from class VI onwards
- 56.7% of parents emphasize the need for career counselling, and 52% prioritize better access to tutors as important factors in child’s education
- 59.25% of parents express high satisfaction with coaching classes, with 72.9% believing that coaching improves their children's job prospects and future opportunities