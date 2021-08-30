India’s COVID vaccine supply jumps, raising export hopes

India’s rising output of COVID-19 vaccines and the inoculation of more than half its adult population with at least one dose are raising hopes the country will resume being an exporter within months, ramping up from early next year.
The Serum Institute of India, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, is now producing about 150 million doses a month of its version of the AstraZeneca shot, more than twice its April output of about 65 million, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
Infections are again rising in India after an explosive outbreak in April and May. But the country has administered more than 633 million vaccine doses, with 52 percent of its 944 million adults having taken at least one dose and more than 15 percent taking two doses.