HomeNewsIndia’s digital architecture: From infrastructure to superstructure
India’s digital architecture: From infrastructure to superstructure
India’s digital architecture: From infrastructure to superstructure.
Earlier, the law stipulated that for an NBFC to engage in the factoring business, its: financial assets in the factoring business and income from the factoring business should both be more than 50%, or more than a threshold as notified by the Reserve Bank of India.
In August, the National Association of Software and Service Companies had brought out a report on India’s digital public goods.