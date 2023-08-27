India’s Digital Public Infrastructure beneficial for climate adaptation and global interest: Nandan Nilekani at B20 Summit

- Nilekani highlighted India’s success with its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), calling it a global model with plans to expand to 50 countries in 5 years.
- DPI could aid in climate adaptation efforts, such as the creation of a circular economy using digital commerce.
- India’s blend of regulation, innovation through DPI has facilitated societal transformation, economic growth and rapid financial inclusion.
- Nilekani referenced India’s success stories including Aadhaar and the UPI payment system.