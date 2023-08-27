Subscribe

India’s Digital Public Infrastructure beneficial for climate adaptation and global interest: Nandan Nilekani at B20 Summit

  • Nilekani highlighted India’s success with its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), calling it a global model with plans to expand to 50 countries in 5 years.
  • DPI could aid in climate adaptation efforts, such as the creation of a circular economy using digital commerce.
  • India’s blend of regulation, innovation through DPI has facilitated societal transformation, economic growth and rapid financial inclusion.
  • Nilekani referenced India’s success stories including Aadhaar and the UPI payment system.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers

subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.





More news »