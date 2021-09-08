India’s fintech market to triple to ₹6.2 lakh cr by 2025: MoS Finance Karad

HomeNewsIndia’s fintech market to triple to ₹6.2 lakh cr by 2025: MoS Finance Karad
1 min read. Updated: 08 Sep 2021, 01:22 PM IST PTI. The government’s various initiatives have led to fast growth in the fintech sector, which is likely to triple to ₹6,20,700 crore in value terms by 2025, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat K Karad said on Wednesday.
He further said that India has been ranked number one in terms of digital transactions and the total digital transactions have crossed 25 billion.