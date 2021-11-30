    India’s first cryptocurrency unicorn, CoinDCX, is plans to go public

    • Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX was valued at $1.1 billion in August when it raised $90 million in a funding round led by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s fund B Capital.
    • CoinDCX, India’s first cryptocurrency unicorn, plans to go public as soon as Indian regulations allow it, said co-founder Neeraj Khandelwal.
    • Speaking to Bloomberg, Khandelwal said that CoinDCX IPO would boost confidence in India’s ‘digital asset industry’.
