- Physicians from Tata Memorial Hospital, ACTREC, and IDRS Labs have developed India’s first oral chemotherapy drug, PREVALL, for treating Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.
- The drug, which is easy to prepare and administer, offers a more precise and child-friendly alternative to traditional tablets, ensuring accurate dosage and reducing the chance of spills.
- Following its official launch and introduction at Tata Memorial Hospital, PREVALL is set to become accessible in major hospital pharmacies across India, potentially benefiting around 10,000 children diagnosed with ALL each year.
Who is the marketing genius behind Steven Bartlett?
Who is the marketing genius behind Steven Bartlett?Grace Andrews, the Marketing Director for The Diary Of A CEO and Steven...Read more