India’s first semiconductor fab expected to thrive, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

- India’s IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw anticipates success for the nation’s first semiconductor fabrication unit, backed by a $10 billion government subsidy.
- Vaishnaw highlighted the investment of US-based storage chip manufacturer Micron in India, reinforcing the country’s potential in the global semiconductor market.
- The government plans to launch the first homegrown chipsets by 2023-24 under the Digital India RISC -V programme, with two microprocessors already developed by IIT Madras and CDAC.
