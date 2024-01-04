India’s FY24 GDP growth forecast revised up to 6.7% by Ind-Ra

- India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised India’s FY24 GDP growth estimate to 6.7% from 6.2%, citing a resilient economy and potential for new private corporate capital expenditure.
- Risks such as weak global growth, trade risks and volatile geopolitical situations may limit growth, while a 1% increase in real wages could lead to a 1.12% growth in real private final consumption expenditure.
- Private final consumption expenditure is expected to grow 5.2% YoY in the current fiscal, with average retail and wholesale inflation predicted to be 5.3% and 0.6% respectively in FY24.