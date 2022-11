While RMG revenues currently constitute 57%of market size, future growth is projected to be driven by in-app purchases growing at a 34% CAGR. At 15 billion installs, India had the highest share of game downloads globally in FY22.

The average weekly time spent by gamers was 8.5 hours during FY22.

The average revenue per paying user grew 11% to $20/year in FY22.

[Via]

» Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals ­čĹç (Android, iOS)