India’s GDP Growth to be fastest in Asia in FY23: Morgan Stanley

- According to analysts at Morgan Stanley, India’s GDP growth will average 7% during this time, which is the strongest among the largest economies, and India will contribute 28% and 22% to both Asian and global growth, respectively.
- India’s GDP growth: Key Points According to Chetan Ahya, chief Asia economist at Morgan Stanley, the most significant change in India’s structural narrative is the obvious shift in policy emphasis in favour of increasing the economy’s productive potential and India’s GDP growth.
