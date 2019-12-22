India’s growth numbers unpleasantly surprising: IMF chief Gita Gopinath (www.financialexpress.com)

Via

With a “sharp slowdown in investment” and drop in consumption growth, India’s “growth now is primarily driven by government spending.

With a “sharp slowdown in investment” and drop in consumption growth, India’s “growth now is primarily driven by government spending,” IMF chief Gita Gopinath said at her alma mater Lady Shri Ram College for Women.