India’s healthcare sector leads Asia-Pacific with $4.6 billion in deals: Bain & Company

- India’s healthcare sector is driving growth in the Asia-Pacific region, with 22 deals in 2023 valued at $4.6 billion, according to Bain & Company’s report.
- The country’s robust performance is attributed to its economic strength, business-friendly government policies, and a top-three global position in small molecule and generic manufacturing.
- Private equity investors are capitalizing on this growth, with a focus on Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).