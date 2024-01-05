Subscribe

India’s healthcare sector leads Asia-Pacific with $4.6 billion in deals: Bain & Company

  • India’s healthcare sector is driving growth in the Asia-Pacific region, with 22 deals in 2023 valued at $4.6 billion, according to Bain & Company’s report.
  • The country’s robust performance is attributed to its economic strength, business-friendly government policies, and a top-three global position in small molecule and generic manufacturing.
  • Private equity investors are capitalizing on this growth, with a focus on Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

