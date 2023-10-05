Subscribe

India’s inclusion in JPMorgan bond index may lead to $23 billion inflows, according to Finance Minister Sitharaman

  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that India’s inclusion in JPMorgan’s emerging market debt index could result in $23 billion inflows.
  • JPMorgan will add Indian government bonds to its benchmark emerging-market index from June 2024, a move expected to attract more foreign investment into India’s domestic debt market.
  • The inclusion process will begin on June 28, 2024, and last ten months, during which India’s index weighting will incrementally increase to a maximum of 10%, potentially leading to passive inflows of $22 billion.
