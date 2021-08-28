    India’s liberalised new drone rules have little space for citizens’ privacy

    • On Thursday, the government finally announced its much-awaited new liberalised drone rules, marking the coming of age for an industry that has for long struggled under unclear, and somewhat unimplementable regulatory norms.
    • While virtual celebrations have broken out since the announcement of the new rules which also repealed norms that were implemented just some months ago-and were widely considered to be too stringent and restrictive-there is something that the rules seem to have given the fly by to: ensuring that drones do not end up violating Indians’ fundamental right to privacy.
    • The new rules certainly seem to be as close as they could possibly get to the wishlist of drone operators.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.