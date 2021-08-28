India’s liberalised new drone rules have little space for citizens’ privacy

On Thursday, the government finally announced its much-awaited new liberalised drone rules, marking the coming of age for an industry that has for long struggled under unclear, and somewhat unimplementable regulatory norms.
While virtual celebrations have broken out since the announcement of the new rules which also repealed norms that were implemented just some months ago-and were widely considered to be too stringent and restrictive-there is something that the rules seem to have given the fly by to: ensuring that drones do not end up violating Indians’ fundamental right to privacy.
The new rules certainly seem to be as close as they could possibly get to the wishlist of drone operators.