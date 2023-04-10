India’s mobile exports reach over Rs 85,000 crore, thanks to government incentives

Image Credit: BusinessToday
  • India’s mobile exports have surpassed Rs 85,000 crore due to government incentives.
  • The top five global destinations India currently exports mobile phones to are the UAE, the US, the Netherlands, the UK, and Italy.
