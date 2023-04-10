- India’s mobile exports have surpassed Rs 85,000 crore due to government incentives.
- The top five global destinations India currently exports mobile phones to are the UAE, the US, the Netherlands, the UK, and Italy.
India’s mobile exports reach over Rs 85,000 crore, thanks to government incentives
