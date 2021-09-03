India’s newest billionaire is an IITian and founder of Pune-based tech firm
India’s newest billionaire is an IITian and founder of Pune-based tech firm.
Deshpande’s new billionaire status comes on the back of a significant rally in Persistent Systems shares this year.
In Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and a M.S. and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, USA. As per Forbes, he pooled together around $21,000 from his savings and loans from his dad and friends to set up the database venture Persistent Systems in Pune.