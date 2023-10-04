Subscribe

India’s ‘One Nation, One Card’ initiative falls short of commuter needs, says report

  • A report by Koan Advisory Group indicates that India’s public transit systems need to allow integrated fare payments across different transit modes for better commuter convenience.
  • The ‘One Nation, One Card’ initiative, which prioritizes offline payments, does not address the need for inclusive and interoperable transit payment systems.
  • The study found that 66% of respondents prefer using debit/credit cards in transit systems, and 76% want multiple modes of payment throughout their journey.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0