India’s ‘One Nation, One Card’ initiative falls short of commuter needs, says report

- A report by Koan Advisory Group indicates that India’s public transit systems need to allow integrated fare payments across different transit modes for better commuter convenience.
- The ‘One Nation, One Card’ initiative, which prioritizes offline payments, does not address the need for inclusive and interoperable transit payment systems.
- The study found that 66% of respondents prefer using debit/credit cards in transit systems, and 76% want multiple modes of payment throughout their journey.