All segments declined except the government, which grew by 91.5% YoY as government orders materialized, leading to strong growth for the third consecutive quarter. While the desktop and workstation categories grew by 23.4% and 17.6% YoY respectively, the notebook category declined by 19.5% YoY.

The demand for notebooks has softened across segments, forcing vendors to clear inventory.

[Via]

» Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)