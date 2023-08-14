India’s PM Modi Promotes National Flag Display, Verified X Users Hesitant Due to Rule Changes

August 14, 2023
India’s PM Modi Promotes National Flag Display, Verified X Users Hesitant Due to Rule Changes

  • PM Modi encouraged users of X (formerly Twitter) to display the Indian national flag as their display picture in honor of Independence Day.
  • Prominent politicians lost their blue or gold verification checkmarks after such changes due to new rules on X.
  • Changes in profile images results in temporary loss of verification status until user account validation, causing many to hesitate about changing their display picture.
