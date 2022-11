In order to improve services for customers in India, cloud service provider Amazon Web Services, Inc. has opened a second facility in India called the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region.

By 2030, it will have made investments totalling an estimated $4.4 billion throughout the nation. More than 48,000 full-time employees are anticipated to be supported annually by the new region.

[Via]

