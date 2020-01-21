India’s slow growth is largely responsible for global economy’s downward revisions: IMF

Global growth is projected to rise from an estimated 2.9 percent in 2019 to 3.3 percent in 2020 and 3.4 percent for 2021—a downward revision of 0.1 percentage point for 2019 and 2020 and 0.2 for 2021 compared to those in the October World Economic Outlook (WEO).

The downward revision primarily reflects negative surprises to economic activity in a few emerging market economies, notably India, which led to a reassessment of growth prospects over the next two years.

In a few cases, this reassessment also reflects the impact of increased social unrest [IMF].