The Indian smartphone market saw shipments fall by 5 per cent in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter, according to Canalys, the Singapore-based research firm.

Shipments in the second quarter stood at 36.4 million units, with major brands struggling to shift units as consumer demand dwindled. But on a year-to-year comparison, the market was still positive with shipments increasing 12 per cent on a yearly basis