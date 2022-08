Satish Kumbhani, the founder of cryptocurrency investment platform BitConnect, was booked after a Pune-based lawyer lodged an FIR saying he had lost close to 220 bitcoins – equivalent to over Rs 42 crore – through multiple cryptocurrency investment platforms

Satish Kumbhani has earlier been indicted in a US court for orchestrating an international Ponzi scheme worth $2.4 billion and is now being investigated by the FBI.