Indra Nooyi wants us to reimagine the return to work | Podcast Summary

Indra Nooyi wants us to reimagine the return to work (part 1) | ReThinking with Adam Grant
In a rich conversation with Adam Grant, Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of PepsiCo, shares her leadership insights and vision for the future of work.
She discusses her unique approach to leadership, the importance of mentorship, and her commitment to equality.
She also explores the challenges of implementing change in large organizations and the need to rethink traditional work models.
If you’re not going to make a difference in anything you do, don’t do it. Why bother to waste your time doing it? – Indra Nooyi
Challenges of Hybrid Work
Nooyi discusses the challenges of hybrid work, particularly the potential for unfair advantages for those who spend more time in the office.
She suggests that changing office footprints and mandating certain days for groups of people to come in could help address this issue.
She also emphasizes the need for leaders to be open to rethinking traditional work models.
Leadership Flexibility
Nooyi reflects on her leadership style, noting that she was not afraid to change her mind when the environment changed.
She believes that leaders should be open to change and not fear being accused of flip-flopping.
She also emphasizes the importance of including families, women, and young family builders in discussions about the future of work.