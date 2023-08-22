Indra Nooyi wants us to reimagine the return to work | Podcast Summary

Indra Nooyi wants us to reimagine the return to work (part 1) | ReThinking with Adam Grant

In a rich conversation with Adam Grant, Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of PepsiCo, shares her leadership insights and vision for the future of work.

She discusses her unique approach to leadership, the importance of mentorship, and her commitment to equality.

She also explores the challenges of implementing change in large organizations and the need to rethink traditional work models.