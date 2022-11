Infosys said, “the average payout at an organization level is 65% for Q2FY23. Individual payout percentages will differ based on individual performance and contribution for the quarter.”

The July-September quarter’s variable pay percentage is lower than the 70% variable pay on average it had given to employees for the April-June quarter.

