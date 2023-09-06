No Result
- Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys co-founder, highlighted the opportunity in India to build digital public goods on a large scale, following the success of UPI.
- He expressed optimism for Fintech in India and emphasized the role of the government and regulators in fostering trust and bolstering the digital infrastructure.
- Gopalakrishnan encouraged democratization of access to payments and emphasized the potential of payment gateways, pointing to Gpay’s enabling of digital transactions for 80% of Indian adults.
