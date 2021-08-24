Infosys Hits Milestone; Becomes 4th Company To Hit $100-billion m-cap

Infosys became the fourth company to hit a market capitalisation of $100 billion on Tuesday.
The company had amplified its full-year revenue growth forecast in constant currency, incresed from 12 to 14 per cent to a range of 14 to 16 per cent.
Suyog Kulkarni, a senior research analyst at Reliance Securities said on the stock prices in Infosys that one can expect Infosys to report superior revenue growth over FY21-FY24 driven by execution-focused stable management, a surge in mega deals and digital acceleration.