Infosys launches Springboard program to accelerate digital reskilling
Information technology services major Infosys has announced the launch of Springboard, a digital skilling program for India.
A part of Infosys’ environment, social, and governance goal, Springboard brings a curriculum-rich virtual platform that delivers corporate-grade learning experiences to students from Class 6 to working professionals.
While the Springboard platform is powered by Infosys’ Wingspan ed-tech solution, the courses on it have been developed in collaboration with digital education industry leaders such as Coursera and Learnship.