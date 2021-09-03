    Infosys launches Springboard program to accelerate digital reskilling

    • Information technology services major Infosys has announced the launch of Springboard, a digital skilling program for India.
    • A part of Infosys’ environment, social, and governance goal, Springboard brings a curriculum-rich virtual platform that delivers corporate-grade learning experiences to students from Class 6 to working professionals.
    • While the Springboard platform is powered by Infosys’ Wingspan ed-tech solution, the courses on it have been developed in collaboration with digital education industry leaders such as Coursera and Learnship.
